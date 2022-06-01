Letter to The Episcopal Church from Presiding Bishop and President of the House of Deputies: Recommendation for June 6 resolution deadline for GC80

Dear Friends in Christ:

Earlier this week, the Presiding Officers’ General Convention Design Group met for a third time to continue planning a shorter, smaller, safer General Convention in Baltimore from July 8 to 11. This week, the group’s primary recommendation is that June 6 be established as the deadline for submitting resolutions to the 80th General Convention. This deadline will make it possible for legislative committees to complete their work online by the end of June so that our time together in Baltimore can be devoted to legislative sessions and worship.

If bishops, deputies, dioceses, or provinces have resolutions to submit, we urge you to do so online as soon as possible, and no later than June 6. We are grateful to the legislative committee officers who met last week to provide input on the draft legislative plan and the deputies and bishops who have agreed to continue legislative committee work during June. As a result, all remaining legislative committee hearings will be held online during June, and we encourage you to monitor the hearing schedule and sign up to testify about resolutions that affect your ministry and witness.

The design group is also working on ways our time in Baltimore can best support the hotel and convention center workers whose livelihoods depend on visitors to the city, and we look forward to being able to say more about that important issue in the near future. We will also have more news soon for bishops and deputies about worship at General Convention and how we will care for those who test positive for COVID-19 during our meeting. The design group will be meeting again on June 8, after the Joint Standing Committee on Planning and Arrangements and Executive Council meetings on June 7, to finalize these and other plans.

We are grateful to everyone who is working to make this General Convention as safe as possible. Please continue praying for the bishops and deputies who will convene for General Convention this summer, those who will host us in Baltimore, and those who cannot be with us because of COVID-19.

Faithfully,

The Most Rev. Michael Curry The Rev. Gay Clark Jennings

Presiding Bishop and Primate President, House of Deputies

****

Queridos amigos en Cristo:

A principios de esta semana, el Grupo de Diseño de la Convención General de Oficiales Presidentes se reunió por tercera vez para continuar planificando una Convención General más corta, más pequeña y segura en Baltimore del 8 al 11 de julio. Esta semana, la recomendación principal del grupo es que el 6 de junio se establezca como la fecha límite para presentar resoluciones a la 80.ª Convención General. Esta fecha límite hará posible que los comités legislativos completen su trabajo en línea a fines de junio para que nuestro tiempo juntos en Baltimore pueda dedicarse a las sesiones legislativas y al culto.

Si los obispos, los diputados, las diócesis o las provincias tienen resoluciones para presentar, les instamos a que lo hagan en línea [solo disponible en inglés] lo antes posible y a más tardar el 6 de junio. Agradecemos a los funcionarios del comité legislativo que se reunieron la semana pasada para ofrecer su opinión sobre el proyecto de plan legislativo y a los diputados y obispos que han acordado continuar los trabajos de la comisión legislativa durante el mes de junio. Como resultado, todas las audiencias restantes de los comités legislativos se llevarán a cabo en línea durante junio, y alentamos a que controlen el cronograma de audiencias y se inscriban para testificar sobre las resoluciones que afectan su ministerio y testimonio.

El grupo de diseño también está trabajando en la manera en que nuestro tiempo en Baltimore puede apoyar mejor a los trabajadores del hotel y del centro de convenciones cuyo sustento depende de los visitantes de la ciudad, y esperamos poder decir más sobre este importante tema en un futuro próximo. También tendremos más noticias pronto para los obispos y diputados sobre el culto en la Convención General y cómo atenderemos a los que den positivo por COVID-19 durante nuestra reunión. El grupo de diseño se volverá a reunir el 8 de junio, después de las reuniones del Comité Permanente Conjunto sobre Planificación y Arreglos y del Consejo Ejecutivo del 7 de junio, para finalizar estos y otros planes.

Agradecemos a todos los que están trabajando para que esta Convención General sea lo más segura posible. Continúe orando por los obispos y diputados que se reunirán para la Convención General este verano, por los que nos recibirán en Baltimore y por los que no pueden estar con nosotros debido al COVID-19.

Fielmente,

El Reverendísimo Michael Curry La Rvda. Gay Clark Jennings

Obispo Presidente y Primado Presidente de la Cámara de los Diputados